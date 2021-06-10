Rapper Kanye West and model Irina Shayk were reportedly spotted together in France for his 44th birthday on June 8, sparking rumours of a romance.
West is currently in the middle of a divorce from his wife of almost seven years, Kim Kardashian.
Paparazzi pictures posted by The Daily Mail show West and Shayk, 35, walking together in the grounds of a luxury hotel in Provence.
Russian model Shayk previously dated Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. She was later in a relationship with ‘A Star is Born’ actor Bradley Cooper and had a daughter, Lea De Seine, with him in 2017. They broke up in June 2019.
News of West’s rumoured new relationship comes soon after Kardashian opened up about her struggles with their marriage.
In an episode of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’, the entrepreneur said she feels stuck in the marriage.
“I just honestly can’t do this anymore. Why am I still in this place where I’m stuck for years?” she said. “Like, he goes and moves to a different state every year. I have to be, like, together so I can raise the kids. He’s an amazing dad, he’s done an amazing job.”
In February, Kardashian filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West, with whom she shares four children — North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. The split of the power couple came months after West’s public meltdown that saw him camp out at his ranch in Wyoming while Kardashian stayed in Los Angeles.