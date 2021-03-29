British royal edged out The Rock, Jason Statham and Pitbull to win the title

Britain's Prince William Image Credit: Reuters

Prince William has earned another crown, one that signifies him as the ‘World’s Sexiest Bald Man’.

The British Royal and second in line to the throne edged out Hollywood stars Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Jason Statham and Bruce Willis to take home the shiny new title.

Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham also made it ot the list Image Credit: Universal Pictures

On March 17, The Sun reported on a survey from cosmetic surgery specialists Longevita, who used Google to find out how many times the royal had been called “sexy” on various blogs and articles. We can’t make this up even if we tried. According to the results, the Duke of Cambridge had been called “sexy” around 17.6 million times, more than any other famous bald man.

Step aside Stanley Tucci.

Others who rounded up the top five were boxing champion Mike Tyson, Statham, singer Pitbull and basketball legend Michael Jordan. Celebrities who also featured in the study but didn’t make the cut or get the clicks included The Rock, Willis, Vin Diesel, John Travolta, Floyd Mayweather and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

However, the list and its top choices have caused some fans and contenders to express their ‘outrage’ on social media, with The Rock being one of them.

“How in the cinnamon toast [expletive] does this happen - when Larry David clearly has a pulse?!?! #demandingrecount,” tweeted Johnson.

Stanley Tucci Image Credit: AFP

Tucci also posted an image of notable Hollywood celebrities, including Tilda Swinton from ‘Doctor Strange’ and, er, Ryan Reynolds. “Whose crown should wear this crown? So many wonderful choices,” posted Tucci on Instagram, much to the chagrin of Reynolds and his mop of hair who also commented on the picture.

Tucci’s fan following on Twitter also spoke out in outrage, with one user tweeting: “What did Stanley Tucci do to deserve this disrespect. This is gross Stanley Tucci erasure.”

Another user posted: “Someone explain to me how Prince William is the hottest bald man alive when Shemar Moore and Stanley Tucci exist?”