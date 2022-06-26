Producer Barbara Broccoli has quipped that Duke of Cambridge, Prince William is the “perfect candidate” to play the next James Bond.
Broccoli and her sibling Michael Wilson, who were honoured with CBEs from the Duke at the Buckingham Palace this week, spoke about the next actor who could slip into the shoes of super spy 007 in the film franchise.
When asked who she’d like to see replace Daniel Craig in the iconic role, she said the Duke of Cambridge “ticks all the boxes.”
“Unfortunately, the person we just met isn’t available. He’s occupied, unfortunately, but he would be the perfect candidate,” The Mirror quoted Broccoli as saying. “(He) ticks all the boxes. But he’s not available, sadly. So we’re still on the hunt.”
It was recently claimed that Idris Elba is back in the running to play Bond.
The ‘Luther’ actor was believed to have stepped back from replacing Craig as the suave spy and had instead spoken to producers about potentially appearing as the villain in the next movie, but he’s once again under consideration for the role of 007 after scoring favourably in market research.
A source quoted in The Sun said: “Idris has long been in talks to play a role in the next era of James Bond’s story and last year was being considered for a role as an antagonist. However, talks surrounding him playing the lead have started again as producers realised how popular he would be after carrying out secret market research.”
The source further added: “He ranked highly among the diverse group of movie buffs invited to participate in it. They didn’t want to see him as a nemesis — they want him as the hero.”
Craig famously retired from his role as Bond after last year’s ‘No Time to Die’.