Meghan has yet to interact with the UK royal family, according to reports

Prince William and Prince Harry Image Credit: AFP

Prince Harry has spoken to his brother Prince William, along with his father Prince Charles following that explosive interview with talk show host Oprah Winfrey.

The UK’s Sunday Times first reported on the news, which was later confirmed by CBS’ Gayle King who said she had also reached out to Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to check-in following last week’s interview.

“Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father, too,” King said on CBS The Morning show. “The word I was given was those conversations were not productive. But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation.”

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Charles, Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain March 9, 2020. Phil Harris/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo Image Credit: REUTERS

King further mentioned that the couple also shared that no one in the royal family had spoken with Meghan as of March 16. Gayle continued: “They want healing in this family. At the end of the day, that is Harry’s family.”

The talk show host also mentioned that she thinks that what is still upsetting to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is that “the palace keeps saying they want to work it out privately,” yet there are all these stories coming out “that are very disparaging against Meghan still.”

She further added that all the couple wanted was the palace to address the UK media that publishing these stories against Meghan with a racial slant.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex Image Credit: AP

The Sunday Times’ royal correspondent also stated that Prince Harry is hoping to reconcile with his brother ahead of the unveiling of the Princess Diana memorial over the summer, where the princes are set to reunite. The daily also reported that Prince Charles was “cut up” and “upset” with his son and Meghan’s revelations in the interview.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace has retained an external law firm to investigate the bullying claims levelled against Meghan by palace insiders during her time in the UK. However, according to reports, the Sussexes have not been invited to be a part of this investigation.

King also stated that there has been no mention by the couple that their claims about a senior royal showing racial bias against their son Archie’s skin colour and the establishment ignoring Meghan’s plea to seek help for her mental health are also being investigated by the palace.