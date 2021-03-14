Duke and Duchess of Sussex have lost support in the UK post their explosive interview

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Image Credit: Reuters

The popularity of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan has tumbled in Britain and has never been lower following their explosive interview with US chat show host Oprah Winfrey, according to a poll.

During the interview aired last Sunday, Meghan said her pleas for help while she felt suicidal were ignored and that one unnamed member of the family had asked how dark their son Archie’s skin might be.

Meanwhile, Harry, Queen Elizabeth’s grandson, also bemoaned his family’s reaction of the couple’s decision to step back from official duties.

The tell-all interview has plunged the 1,000-year-old monarchy into its greatest crisis this century, and according to a YouGov poll, the standing of the two royals has also taken a big hit in the aftermath.

It found 48 per cent of the 1,664 respondents had a negative attitude of Harry compared to 45 per cent with a positive view, the first time his net favourability rating had been negative, and a fall of 15 points from a week earlier.

Meanwhile, only three in 10 people had a positive view of Meghan, while 58 per cent had a negative opinion.

As with other polls conducted since the interview, there was a divide between generations, with a majority of those aged 18 to 24 liking Harry and Meghan and those over 65 overwhelmingly having negative feelings towards them.

The only other member of the family to see their popularity fall was Harry’s father, heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles. The survey said 42 per cent now had a negative view of him compared to 49 per cent with a positive opinion.

That compared to the 94-year-old queen, who was liked by 80 per cent, and Harry’s elder brother and his wife Kate, who were popular with three-quarters of respondents.

A separate poll, conducted partly before the interview was broadcast in Britain, found support for the monarchy as a whole was largely unchanged with 63 per cent backing the institution and 25 per cent wanting an elected head of state.

But there were some worrying figures for the royal family.