Singer-songwriter Mariah Carey has welcomed two new furry friends into her home — Nacho and Rocky Jr.
The ‘Obsessed’ singer shared the news with her fans in a sweet end-of-summer post on Twitter, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’. In the post, the mother-of-two was seen posing with her new pets alongside her 12-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe.
In the wholesome snap, Carey was all smiles as she and her kids held their tiny kittens.
The famous pop singer looked comfy in a pair of cheetah print pants paired with fuzzy white slippers. Mariah captioned the post: “Summer prolonged... even though I try, I can’t let go! Introducing #DemKittens, the new adopted family members: Nacho & Rocky Jr.”
As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, fans flooded the post with love and excitement for their new family members and Mariah’s clever slip-in reference to lyrics from her song ‘Can’t Let Go’ from her “Emotions” album, which is celebrating its 32nd anniversary today after it’s debut in 1991.