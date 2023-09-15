Remember the photo of V (Kim Taehyung) in sparkly gold retro outfit, which recently went viral, when it was released to tease a new song from his debut solo album Layover?
Hybe Labels just dropped the music video for the song ‘For Us’, which shows V in the same outfit.
In just five minutes, the video crossed 170,000 views on YouTube.
The music video shows a heart-broken V, hoping for his love to return to him, with the words: “Know that I will wait for you…”
Fans are in love with the music video and the song itself.
On September 8, the South Korean idol, a member of the K-pop giants BTS, finally released his much-awaited debut solo album, ‘Layover’.
The mini album release made V the last member of the K-pop septet to officially debut as a soloist.
The album has six tracks, including the lead single, ‘Slow Dancing’, as well as the pre-releases ‘Rainy Days’ and ‘Love Me Again’. Also listed on the album are ‘Blue’, ‘For Us’ and a piano version of ‘Slow Dancing’.
BTS’ label, Hybe Labels, also shared the music video for ‘Slow Dancing’ on YouTube last Friday.