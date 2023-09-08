Mobicon Festival 2023 will take place in Dubai on October 7 and 8, 2023, transforming the Dubai World Trade Centre into a haven for technology aficionados, gaming enthusiasts, cosplay artistes, and music lovers.
The festival kicks off with a series of blockchain conferences where experts and innovators will discuss the latest trends, applications, and breakthroughs in blockchain technology.
The festival will throw open a cosplay competition, featuring renowned artistes in the industry. There will be workshops and a parade too.
A music concert will feature world-class performers, treating audiences to chart-topping hits and electrifying performances.
There’s also something for gaming enthusiasts. Esports Tournament: Battle of the Titans will see professional teams from the MENA and GCC region face off in a highly competitive arena.
The showmatch will feature leading game titles and top gamers battling it out for supremacy.
Influencers and celebrities will fight it out in friendly competitions and fans can interact with gaming idols, get autographs, and participate in meet-and-greet sessions.