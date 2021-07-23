A mansion in New Orleans that is said to belong to music stars Jay-Z and Beyonce caught on fire on Thursday and is being investigated as arson. No injuries or evacuations were reported.
TMZ said that firefighters responded to the emergency on Wednesday night at the Spanish baroque mansion in the Garden District.
A New Orleans Police Department spokesperson said on Friday that officers received a tip off about a suspicious person near the $2.4 million historic property around the time of the fire.
The fire was put out by 22 firefighters, reports claimed.
“If they didn’t get there when they did, it could have been much worse. It’s a historic home,” a spokesperson told The New York Post.
Officials in New Orleans told TMZ that they initially responded to the scene “following a call about a suspicious person”, and upon arriving at the scene they determined that the fire was set to the property on purpose.
The mansion was reportedly built in 1925 as a Presbyterian church before it was repurposed as a ballet school. The three-storey house features a main residence, three separate apartments, 26-foot ceilings, and a green roof, according to TMZ.