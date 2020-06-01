Actress clarifies that she has only been married three times so far

Pamela Anderson Image Credit: NYT

Actress Pamela Anderson is ready for re-marriage.

In an interview with the New York Times magazine, Anderson spoke about her failed relationships in the past and how she is keen to tie the knot again.

“Absolutely! Just one more time. Just one more time, please, God. One more time only. Only,” Anderson said when she was asked if she wanted to marry again.

Opening up on the past relationships, she added: “Thank God it happened the way it happened, and I’m here and I’m happy. I’ve been married three times. People think I’ve been married five times. I don’t know why. I’ve been married three times. I’ve been married to Tommy Lee, I’ve been married to Bob Ritchie [Kid Rock] and to Rick Salomon. And that is it. Three marriages. I know that’s a lot, but it’s less than five.”

She spoke about her relationship with Jon Peters, too.

“I wasn’t married. No. I’m a romantic. I think I’m an easy target. And I think people just live in fear. I don’t know what all that was about, but I think fear really played a lot into it. It was just kind of a little moment.