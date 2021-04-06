Fans of the Asgardian trickster Loki are in for a time-turning adventure as evidenced by the upcoming series’ first trailer, dropped Monday night.
The Disney+ series, set to drop on June 11, will see our beloved anti-hero step out of his brother Thor’s shadow.
In the trailer, we see Tom Hiddleston’s Loki go toe-to-toe with Owen Wilson’s Mobius M. Mobius, and the two strike a comical buddy-cop vibe as they set out to fix the multiverse.
Mobius, an agent of the Time Variance Authority, tells Loki that when he picked up the Tesseract, he broke reality and now the TVA needs his assistance in fixing it. But Loki being Loki, a little bit of chaos is more than expected.
Other cast members of ‘Loki’ include Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant.
Kate Herron directs ‘Loki’, and Michael Waldron is head writer.