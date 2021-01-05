No, you’re not seeing triple — Michael Keaton, Robert Pattinson and Ben Affleck are all set to play Batman next year.
While Pattinson will take on the role for the first time in 2022, Keaton and Affleck will also reprise their roles in ‘The Flash’.
It’s not strange for comic books to contain multiple universes, where one hero can exist across several planes, but DC Films is now trying to translate this onto the big screen, according to an interview with the head of DC Films, Walter Hamada, in the New York Times.
Despite confusion online, the writer of the article clarified that ‘The Flash’, set for a delayed 2022 release, will feature both Affleck and Keaton reprising their roles as the Caped Crusader, while Pattinson in ‘The Batman’ will populate what the journalist calls ‘Earth 2’.
“Been offline (moving apartments) and return to see this Michael Keaton craziness. I was referring to the *one film* that Keaton has been announced as being in, not a set of his own Batman films. If I had info on him beyond ‘The Flash’, I would have obviously put it in my article,” said journalist Brooks Barnes on Twitter.
Andy Signore, host of pop culture Popcorned Planet, responded.
“Glad you clarified — it was insane seeing everyone jump from you only saying the word ‘Keaton’, to then assuming Affleck Was forever OUT and Keaton was now locked in as the new Batman for multiple films.”