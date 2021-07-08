Actress says no one would question George Clooney for dating someone four years younger

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Image Credit: instagram.com/meganfox/

Actress Megan Fox has been in the news recently for her relationship with singer Machine Gun Kelly (MGK). The two often post loved-up pictures on social media and have walked the red carpet at award ceremonies together.

However, for all the admiration her newfound romance as garnered, there have been some who have questioned their age gap of four years. However, the ‘Jennifer’s Body’ star has slammed the criticism calling it a product of patriarchy.

“The fact that he’s four years younger than me, and people want to act like I’m dating a younger man. He’s 31, and I’m 35,” she told InStyle magazine in an interview.

“Granted, he’s lived like he’s 19 his whole life, but he isn’t 19. No one would blink twice if George Clooney was dating someone four years younger,” she added. “We would have been in high school together. That’s so ridiculous that women are treated that way.”

In the interview, Fox opened up about the hate she received during her career and how she is healing from it.

“I had this incredible breakthrough, and I realised that I had been living in a self-imposed prison for so long because I let other people tell me who I was or what I wasn’t. I hid because I was hurt,” she said.

The mum of three also said her life changed after meeting MGK (real name Colson Baker).

“I got a divorce and I started working more and doing more things. I ended up meeting Colson, and then literally everything exploded from there,” Fox said.

Fox and MGK first met in March 2020 on the set of the movie ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass’. Months later, Fox’s husband announced that they would be separating after 10 years of marriage — a split he said was initiated by the ‘Transformers’ actress.