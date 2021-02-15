On Valentine’s Day, the rocker posted a pendant with what appears to be actress’ blood

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. Image Credit: instagram.com/machinegunkelly/

Machine Gun Kelly has showed his love for girlfriend Megan Fox not with just roses and chocolates, but with something a little more personal.

The rocker shared an Instagram post on Valentine’s Day with the caption: “I wear your blood around my neck... My bloody valentine.”

He wasn’t kidding, because one of the pictures in the post was a pendant with a drop of red blood suspended in it.

Kelly, 30, and actress Fox, 34, have been dating since June 2020, the news of which broke soon after the duo had sparks flying in the music video for Kelly’s song ‘Bloody Valentine’.

They appear to be very much in love, with both of them routinely posting romantic pictures on social media. When they first made their relationship official, Kelly wrote on Instagram: “Waited for eternity to find you again.”

They reportedly first met in March on the set of the movie ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass’. Months later, Fox’s husband Brian Austin Green announced that they would be separating after 10 years of marriage — a split he said was initiated by the ‘Jennifer’s Body’ actress.

“She said, ‘I realised when I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself, and I liked myself better during that experience and I think that might be something worth trying for me,’” Green said on his podcast in May.

Fox and Green, who had an on and off relationship since 2004, share three sons together and are in the midst of a divorce. Kelly has a 12-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.