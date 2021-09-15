Zombies never stay dead, says comic book extraordinaire Mark Millar. And if his information is to be believed, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to get zombified.
In his most recent newsletter, Millar discussed the latest episode of Marvel Disney+ series ‘What If ...?’, in which Hank Pym rescues Janet Van Dyne from the Quantum Realm, only to find out that’s he’s harbouring a virus that leads to a zombie outbreak, infecting the Avengers.
Millar broke down how he and co-creator Greg Land wrote and developed ‘Marvel Zombies’ for their run on ‘Ultimate Fantastic Four’, and how it’s very likely that the ‘What if ...?’ episode could translate into a live-action film in the future.
“As the art came in on the Fantastic Four title, specifically the image below by Greg Land, people around the office started to get quite excited by the idea of a zombie Marvel universe and started pitching out for ideas. I’d written the first arc and was bringing them back in my final UFF so I didn’t have much to say, but they found a fantastic team with Robert and Sean doing the spin-off book, which ran over multiple series,” wrote Millar.
“They also spawned zombie cover months, toys and statues, endless Marvel Zombie cosplayers and now not only this ‘What If ...?’ episode, but also (if my sources are correct) a little live-action ‘Marvel Zombies’ further down the line, but you never heard that from me. As I should have remembered when this got bumped at that meeting, zombies never stay dead,” he added.