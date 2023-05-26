Hollywood actress Lindsay Lohan shared a glimpse of her baby bump while on holiday in Oman.
The former ‘Mean Girls’ star said she was expecting her first child with her husband, Bader Shammas, in an Instagram post in March.
The 36-year-old actress, in her latest Instagram snap, was relaxing on a sun lounger in a classic black swimsuit.
As per Mirror.co.uk, with her locks scraped back and a pair of super cool aviator-style shades shielding her from the sunny rays, the former child star looked in her element as she smiled for the camera while enjoying her luxury stay at the resort Six Senses Zighy Bay in Oman.
Lohan, who captioned the image with an emoji wearing shades, was inundated with well-wishes from her celebrity pals, with Paris Hilton commenting with heart-eye emoji.
‘Real Housewives’ star Kyle Richards added: “Awwww. So excited for you,” while Natasha Bedingfield said: “Yeessssssssss (sic).”