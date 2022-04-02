Kim Kardashian has announced that changes are coming to her perfume brand.
The ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star and beauty mogul posted on Instagram that the website for KKW Fragrance will be temporarily closed soon, ahead of a new chapter.
“On May 1st at midnight, @kkwfagrance will be shutting down the website so that we can relaunch fragrance in the future under a brand new name—and under a new web store where you can purchase from all beauty categories under one site,” she wrote.
Apart from fragrances, the Skims founder also has a make-up line called KKW Beauty, the website for which was closed in July 2021 also to prep for a relaunch.
“I put my heart and soul into every bottle, and I’m so incredibly proud of every KKW Fragrance product and collaboration that we have launched since Crystal Gardenia in 2017,” she said, referring to the perfume brand’s first product.
“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your loyalty and love these last few years,” she added. “I cannot wait to introduce you to the next chapter of my fragrance journey — I promise I won’t be gone for too long.”
Fans of her products would be treated for 40 per off her entire line prior to the website closure.
As with her beauty line, many have speculated that the relaunches are to drop the “W” from the brand names following her very public and fraught divorce from rapper Kanye West, with whom she shares four children — North, 8, Psalm, 2, Chicago, 4, and Saint, 6.