Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has apologised for her comments about working women after being trolled for it.

The beauty mogul had drawn the ire of many for telling Variety that her advice for women in business was to “get your [expletive] up and work”. She had gone on to say that “it seems like nobody wants to work these days.”

Memes, tweets and comment pieces quickly flooded the internet, pointing out Kardashian’s privileged background, her wealth and ability to be a working mum with lots of outsourced help. The recent Oscars even took a dig at her for the comment.

In a new interview with Good Morning America, Kardashian said the sound bite was taken out of context.

“Well, that statement that I said was without questions and conversation around it,” she said. “It became a sound bite really with no context. And that sound bite I came off the notion and the question right before which was after 20 years of being in the business you’re famous for being famous. And my whole tone and attitude changed with the previous question that went into that question about what advice would you give to women.”

Kardashian offered up some new advice for women in her interview.

“The advice that I would give is just that having a social media presence and being on a reality show does not mean overnight success,” Kardashian said. “And you have to really work hard to get there, even if it might seem like it’s easy and that you can build a really successful business off of social media. And you can, if you put in a lot of really hard work.”

She added that her comments to Variety weren’t “a blanket statement towards women or to feel like I don’t respect the work or think that they don’t work hard.”

“I know that they do. It was taken out of context,” she said. “But I’m really sorry if it was received that way.”