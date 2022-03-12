Kim Kardashian has gone Instagram official with boyfriend Pete Davidson.
The reality TV star posted pictures of him on her social media on March 11, just over a week after her divorce from Kanye West was finalised.
The ‘SNL’ comedian featured in two of the pictures out of a carousel of images Kardashian had posted on Instagram.
In one picture, Davidson is seen in Kardashian’s lap looking up at her, and the second picture is a blurry selfie of the two of them.
Kardashian captioned the post, “Whose car are we gonna take?!”
The comments section of the post was a flurry of approval for the couple.
“I love this,” Kardashian’s sister Khloe wrote.
“This is the post I’ve been waiting for,” one person wrote.
“There he is!” another person exclaimed
Kardashian, 41, and Davidson, 28, have been rumoured to be dating since around November last year when they were spotted hand-in-hand at an amusement part. In February this year, the comedian even referred to Kardashian as his “girlfriend” during an interview.
Details about their relationship might be part of Kardashian’s new reality show as well. She told Variety that she plans to give viewers a glimpse into how she and Davidson met and started dating on the upcoming Hulu series, ‘The Kardashians’.
“I have not filmed with him,” she told Variety. “And I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does.”
“But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season,” she added.
“I’m definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it,” Kardashian said.