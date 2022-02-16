Following weeks of accusations, tirades and all-caps Instagram captions, rapper Kanye West has rendered a ‘sort of’ apology to estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

“I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them. I’m working on my communication,” West wrote on Instagram on February 15, after scrubbing his account of all prior posts. “I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me. I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener.”

The Yeezy CEO, who has officially changed his name to Ye, has been in the news for attacking Kardashian on social media and seemingly threatening her new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. Image Credit: AFP

West had earlier posted screenshots of Kardashian’s messages to him about Davidson’s safety.

“U are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and this will all be your fault,” the reality TV star wrote. “There are dangerous people out there and this is scary and it doesn’t have to be.”

West captioned the photo: “Upon my wife’s request please nobody do anything physical to Skete.”

Despite calling out Kardashian for her parenting skills and more on Instagram and in public interviews, the ‘Jesus Walks’ rapper has also been trying to win her back.

Kanye West. Image Credit: AP

In a since-deleted post, West had shared a picture of a truck full of roses that he apparently sent to Kardashian. “MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR,” he wrote.

West had also posted pictures of Kardashian and their four children from the Skims mogul’s recent Vogue cover story, writing: “GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER.”

Kardashian has largely stayed silent about what many have said is abusive behaviour on West’s part.

Her only statement on social media came early in February after West slammed her for letting their oldest daughter North be on TikTok.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all,” she added. “From the beginning, I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way.”