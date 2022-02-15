It comes as a surprise… to absolutely no one that Kanye West and Julia Fox have reportedly called it quit two months into dating.

The news was confirmed by US Weekly, which quoted a representative of Fox who confirmed the split. “Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together,” a rep the 32-year-old was quoted as saying.

On Valentine’s Day, West renewed his call for reuniting with Kim Kardashian, the mother of his four children, through a lengthy caption on his social media before purging his Instagram page down to two posts — one of which is dedicated to his family.

On February 14, the American rapper uploaded an image from a Daily Mail article to Instagram, which featured a picture of ‘SNL’ host and Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson helping the reality star out of a vehicle.

“I don’t have beef with Kim,” West clarified to his fans, while requesting people “stop that narrative” as he’s “not giving up” on his family. He also made particular mention of the coat Kardashian was sporting that evening.

Rumours are rife that Kim Kardashian may have found love in comedian Pete Davidson. Image Credit: Instagram – @enews

“I BOUGHT THIS COAT FOR KIM BEFORE SNL I THOUGHT IT WAS PARTICULARLY SPECIAL I HAVE FAITH THAT WE‘LL BE BACK TOGETHER,” he continued.

West also said he only has “love for everyone in the media” and that while “SOMETIMES PEOPLE CALL ME CRAZY BUT TO BE IN LOVE IS TO BE CRAZY ABOUT SOMETHING AND I AM CRAZY ABOUT MY FAMILY HAPPY VALENTINES.”

“I HAVE FAITH THAT WE‘LL BE BACK TOGETHER,” the Grammy winner wrote further, in a bid to reunite with his estranged wife.

Kanye West at Super Bowl Image Credit: USA Today Sports

Over the weekend, the 44-year-old singer singled out the ‘SNL’ star, going to the extent of posting a Photoshopped ‘Captain America: Civil War’ poster, which saw the two men face off each other, with other celebrities morphed in, including Kardashian, Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift who appeared to be Team Davidson, while Fox, Travis Scott and Drake were Team West.

West — who has legally changed his name to Ye — also put up a post with a picture of Davidson, with his face crossed out, while mocking the comedian and his bestie Machine Gun Kelly photographed in their underwear for their promotional Calvin Klein IG Live.

Kim and Kanye with their three children. Image Credit: Supplied

West and Kardashian were wed in May 2014 and are parents to North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. In February 2021, the ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ alum filed for divorce, alleging “irreconcilable differences.”