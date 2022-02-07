The war of words between Kanye ‘Ye’ West and Kim Kardashian continues to get ugly by the day with West putting up a series of posts on Sunday, calling Kardashian out in a seeming retaliation to her statement on Friday.

In the now deleted post, the 44-year-old rapper claimed that Kardashian had accused him of “putting a hit out on her.” West shared screenshots of an alleged chat he had with an unnamed cousin of the reality TV star where they discussed his displeasure over Kardashian exposing their eight-year-old daughter North West to TikTok without his consent.

Kanye West Image Credit: AFP

“THIS IS AN EXAMPLE OF KIM’S COUSIN AGREEING WITH ME ABOUT TIK TOK THEN PROCEEDING TO ASK ME FOR SOME YEEZYS AFTERWARDS,” he wrote in all-caps.

In a second since-deleted post on Sunday, the ‘Donda’ rapper took things a step further by claiming that his estranged wife thought he was trying to kill her. He wrote: “YESTERDAY KIM ACCUSED ME OF PUTTING A HIT OUT ON HER. SO LET ME GET THIS STRAIGHT I BEG TO GO TO MY DAUGHTERS PARTY AND IM ACCUSED OF BEING ON DRUGS THEN I GO PLAY WITH MY SON AND I TAKE MY AKIRA GRAPHIC NOVELS AND IM ACCUSED OF STEALING NOW IM BEING ACCUSED OF PUTTING A HIT ON HER.”

West appeared to be referencing a series of incidents that had occurred in the lead up to their daughter Chicago’s fourth birthday party last month where he claimed he barred from entering until Kylie Jenner and her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott stepped in to defuse the situation. West then went on to accuse Kardashian of trying “to kidnap my daughter” and that Kardashian had purposely not invited him to their daughter’s party.

“THESE IDEAS CAN ACTUALLY GET SOMEONE LOCKED UP THEY PLAY LIKE THAT WITH BLACK MENS LIVES WEATHER ITS GETTING THEM FREE OR GETTING THEM LOCKED UP IM NOT PLAYING ABOUT MY BLACK CHILDREN ANYMORE,” Ye continued in his Instagram post on Sunday.

TMZ later reported that West did get to have the kids to himself on Sunday, which seems to have triggered his mass deletion of the disparaging posts.

Kim Kardashian Image Credit: AP

On Friday, Kardashian broke her silence following repeated statements against her by West. “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create. As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her so much happiness,” she wrote.

The statement, posted on her Instagram Story, further read: “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all. From the beginning, I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way.”

“Hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably,” Kardashian concluded.

West and Kardashian got married in May 2014 after two years of dating. She filed for divorce in February 2021, and asked for joint custody of their four kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.