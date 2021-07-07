Kim Kardashian Image Credit: Reuters

A new era is around the corner for reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian.

Kardashian, 40, has announced that her KKW Beauty will be shutting down on August 1 in order to prepare for a relaunch.

“It all started with a contour kit and expanded to eyes, lips, body, and many incredible collections over the past four years,” she tweeted. “On August 1st at midnight we will be shutting down the http://KKWBeauty.com site so that we can come back to you under a completely new brand with new formulas that are more modern, innovative, and packaged in an elevated and sustainable new look.”

KKW Beauty launched in 2017 with the much-talked-about contour kits, which ended up on every beauty influencer’s dressing table. She went onto launch a whole range of make-up products and even perfumes. Kardashian also runs a shapewear line called Skims.

Reports suggested the rebrand was meant to change the KKW name amid her divorce from rapper Kanye West. However, TMZ says KKW will retain the W and she will not be changing her name. Kardashian hasn’t changed her name on her social media and even signed off on her most recent brand announcement as ‘Kim Kardashian West’.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are in the midst of a divorce Image Credit: Reuters

“I’m excited to continue to develop and expand my product range and for you to finally be able to experience it the way that I have always envisioned,” she wrote on Twitter.