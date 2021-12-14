Kim Kardashian Image Credit: twitter.com/KimKardashian

Kim Kardashian West has passed California’s “baby bar” exam, and she is really proud of herself.

“For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me,” the beauty mogul and prison-reform activist wrote Monday on Instagram. “I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!! (I did have COVID on the 3rd try w a 104 fever but I’m not making excuses.)”

The reality TV star and entrepreneur included photos of herself at home in a plunging royal blue bodysuit with a sweeping train over the pants and heels. The back of the outfit was peekaboo, and the vibe was a more revealing nod to her blacked-out, rules-breaking 2021 Met Gala ensemble by Balenciaga.

Kardashian West is studying law without one big traditional step: attending law school. That means that she, like others who study in programmes and schools that aren’t accredited by the State Bar of California, has to take two exams to earn her credentials — the so-called baby bar, plus the bar exam that all aspirants must pass to become attorneys.

Kardashian West said she was told by “top lawyers” that her path was “a close to impossible journey,” but noted that it was her only option. She decided to pursue law in 2018 and revealed her decision in early 2019.

At the time, she was among those lobbying for the release of Alice Marie Johnson, who later became a model for her Skims shapewear line. In that process, she told Vogue, she realised she was in over her head with regard to the law.

Before the pandemic hit, Kardashian West had been hoping to take California’s official bar exam in 2022. No word on whether that plan has changed.

“I know my dad would be so proud and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would have been my best study partner,” Kardashian continued on Instagram, referring to her late father, Robert Kardashian, an attorney who represented O.J. Simpson.

“I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn’t pass on their first attempt like he did, but he would have been my biggest cheerleader!”

Bottom line, she said: Don’t ever give up, even when a situation looks bleak.

Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, and also formerly known as happily married to Kardashian West, appears to be taking that advice — but it might not be working out as well for him.

The day after his ‘Free Larry Hoover’ benefit concert with Drake on Thursday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, where Ye altered the lyrics of ‘Runaway’ to say “I need you to run right back, baby — more specifically, Kimberly,” she took a legal step to run farther away from him.

The mother of Ye’s children apparently filed Friday to separate the couple’s financial issues from their divorce, according to TMZ, and asked the court to declare her an unmarried woman before those issues are settled. (The Los Angeles Times was unable to independently verify that report Monday morning.)