Rapper admits he has made mistakes and he wants to ‘change the narrative’

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Image Credit: REUTERS

Rapper Kanye West still has hope that he’ll reunite with his estranged wife, reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

The Grammy-winning musician spoke about his family issues at a charitable event in Los Angeles and admitted he had made mistakes.

“The narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships,” West, 44, said at the Los Angeles Mission’s Annual Thanksgiving event on November 24. “We’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes. I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason — I didn’t know I was going to be in front of this mic — but I’m here to change the narrative.”

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. Image Credit: AP

Prior to Kardashian, 41, filing for divorce in February, West made headlines for his online rants and for a teary presidential campaign.

At the charitable event, the ‘All Falls Down’ rapper said: “If the enemy can separate Kimye, there’s going to be millions of families that feel like that separation is okay… but when God brings Kimye together, there’s going to be millions of families that are going to be influenced to see that they can overcome the work of the separation, of trauma the devil has used to capitalize to keep people in misery while people step over homeless people to go to the Gucci store.”

West also said that he moved into a house near Kardashian so he could be near their four kids — North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 — but insisted he wanted to be back home together as a family.