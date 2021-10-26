Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Image Credit: REUTERS

They might not be married anymore, but Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s bond is still going strong.

The entrepreneur and reality TV star spoke to WSJ Magazine for their Innovators issue about her working dynamic with her estranged husband.

“Kanye will always be the most inspirational person to me,” Kardashian said.

The 41-year-old celebrity added that rapper West, 44, is a partner in her shapewear and clothing brand Skims: “He has a piece of Skims himself and gives [the team] inspiration but also information... I think he enjoys the process.”

In February, after months of speculation that Kimye was on the rocks, Kardashian filed for divorce from West after almost seven years of marriage. They share four children together — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

However, despite their split, Kardashian made headlines when she attended West’s large-scale launch events for the release of his album ‘Donda’. She even joined him on stage in a wedding dress.

Amid all the speculation over their relationship, Kardashian has not kept still. In terms of her personal and work life, the social media celebrity has been working hard on her law degree and her latest Skims collaboration with Fendi.

The new capsule collection is slated to release on November 9 and was designed by Kardashian and British designer Kim Jones.

Skims is known for its trendy shapewear, innerwear and comfortable clothing. The new line with fashion house Fendi will feature apparel, swimwear, shapewear and more, emblazoned with a custom Skims and Fendi logo,