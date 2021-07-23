Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are in the middle of a divorce but the reality TV star still showed up to support the rapper at an album release event.
Kardashian attended a listening party for West’s newest album ‘Donda’ at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday.
The entrepreneur, 40, brought along her four children — North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 — that she shares with West, 44. Her sister Khloe Kardashian was also in attendance, with both of them posting Instagram Stories from the listening party and album launch.
According to E!, West spoke to Kardashian ahead of the event about a song on his album that is about their marriage.
“He was respectful and gave her the heads up,” a source was quoted as saying.
Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February after over six years of marriage.
Page Six earlier reported that the former power couple took a family trip and were focussing on co-parenting their young children.
“They are getting along great, and it was their first public outing together as a family, reconfirming that they are in lockstep when it comes to co-parenting and putting their kids first,” a source in San Francisco told Page Six.
West’s 10th album is named after his late mother, Donda West, who died suddenly in 2007 following complications after plastic surgery.