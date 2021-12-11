US reality star wants to change martial status as she sorts divorce deal with Kanye

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in a file photo Image Credit: REUTERS

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has filed to become legally single amidst her divorce from rapper Kanye West. Kardashian West has asked a judge to separate the issues of child custody and property from her marital status.

The papers filed by Kardashian West mean that she and West would be legally single while they continue to work out the terms of their divorce.

According to TMZ, the 41-year-old reality star has also asked to have her maiden name restored, which would see her known as just Kim Kardashian.

The news comes as West — who has legally changed his name to Ye — has made several public comments about his intentions to try and win his wife back.

Earlier this week, the music mogul dedicated his song ‘Runaway’ to Kardashian West while performing at the Free Larry Hoover concert at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

After singing the lyrics, “I need you to run right back to me, baby,” he added: “More specifically, Kimberly.”

But sources said after the concert that Kardashian West, who is reportedly romancing Pete Davidson, has “moved on” from her husband and has no interest in rekindling their romance.

“(Kim) knows where Kanye’s head is, but she ignores it. (She has) moved on but she knows it’s difficult for Kanye to deal with. She isn’t surprised that he pleads in public for her to run back to him. She is just trying to be respectful about it,” a source told TMZ.

The source added that Kardashain West is determined to keep her relationship with West civil, and insiders say she is particularly invested in ensuring they remain good co-parents to their children — North, eight, and Saint, six, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two.