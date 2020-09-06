TAB 200906 Kim Kardashian-1599377794198
Kim Kardashian. Image Credit:
Also in this package

Following her stints with make-up, perfumes and shape wear, reality TV star Kim Kardashian West will be launching a home decor line.

According to reports, the 39-year-old star has filed a trademark for KKW Home and it will encompass products such as “towels, shower curtains, textiles for home furnishings, comforters, aromatherapy diffusers, bath products, body sponges, bathroom candles, household containers for storing and organising cosmetics.”

See also

Kardashian West’s other ventures include KKW Beauty and shape wear line SKIMS.

The star has not confirmed the launch yet, but if and when she does, it’s likely to be a hit among her family’s countless fans.

Kardashian West, who is married to rapper Kanye West and has four children with him, gained fame on the ongoing reality TV show ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’.