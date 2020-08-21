The English actor who says she's lost around 38kg thanks to the procedure

British actor Kelly Osbourne has admitted that part of her recent and dramatic weight loss is due to gastric sleeve surgery she had about two years ago.

According to Page Six, the 35-year-old star recently appeared on the 'Hollywood Raw with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn' podcast on Thursday (local time), and said, "I had surgery; I don't give a [expletive] what anyone has to say," reported People Magazine.

"I did it, I'm proud of it, they can [expletive]," added Osbourne.

The English actor who says she's lost around 85 pounds (38kg), was careful to couch the surgery - which removes 75-80 per cent of the stomach and is the most commonly performed bariatric procedure in the world, per UCLA - as part of a holistic approach to weight loss that includes diet and exercise.

The 'So Undercover' actor said, "The kind of surgery I had ... if you don't work out and you don't eat right, you gain weight. All it does is move you in the right direction. So, anyone who's thinking of doing something like this, really think about that."

Page Six reported her saying that she quit drinking in advance of the surgery, and explained that she had to do a year of stand-alone therapy to prepare herself for the surgery before she even had it.

"What people don't realise is, it cuts out this hormone that if you have addiction issues, it stops your craving and it makes you not emotionally eat, which is a huge problem for me," she said.

Osbourne also noted, "My weight loss made me resentful at Hollywood. So [expletive] resentful. Because when I was fat, I was invisible. They didn't want to work with me, they didn't want to do anything with me.