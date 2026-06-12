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'Deadpool & Wolverine' cinematographer suffers severe neck injuries in Himachal crash

Richmond was airlifted and undergoes emergency spinal surgery in Chandigarh

Last updated:
Saarangi Aji, Reporter
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The acclaimed Hollywood cinematographer underwent a multi-specialist surgery and remains under observation in Chandigarh hospital.
The acclaimed Hollywood cinematographer underwent a multi-specialist surgery and remains under observation in Chandigarh hospital.
British Cinematographer

Dubai: Hollywood cinematographer George Richmond is recovering after suffering serious injuries in a paragliding accident in Himachal Pradesh, India, which led to a complex mountain rescue operation and emergency spinal surgery.

Richmond, a British cinematographer whose credits include blockbuster productions such as Deadpool & Wolverine, Free Guy and Rocketman, was injured while taking part in a long-distance paragliding expedition in the Himalayan region earlier this week. Authorities said the accident occurred near Deo Tibba, one of the highest peaks in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district.

According to reports by Times of India, Richmond had begun the journey from the popular paragliding destination of Bir Billing along with a group of fellow pilots. After landing near the Deo Tibba area during a bivouac flying expedition a form of cross-country paragliding that combines flying with overnight camping in remote locations, he reportedly crashed during a subsequent take-off attempt.

The accident left Richmond with severe injuries in a remote section of the mountains at an altitude of roughly 4,000 metres. Fellow paragliders alerted local authorities, while officials coordinated with emergency services and the British diplomatic mission to launch a rescue effort. 

Due to the difficult terrain and high elevation, Times of India also reported that the rescue operation required assistance from the Indian Air Force. Helicopters were deployed to locate and evacuate the injured cinematographer, who was first flown to Bhuntar before being transferred for medical treatment. Officials described the mission as particularly challenging because of the rugged conditions in the area.

Following the rescue, on June 9 Richmond was moved to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh, where doctors carried out emergency spinal surgery to treat his injuries. Reports described the procedure as life-saving, highlighting the seriousness of the trauma sustained in the crash.

According to Hindustan Times, Dr Goni said Richmond suffered multiple injuries to his neck after falling from a significant height during the accident.

“Basic resuscitation was done and a hard cervical collar was applied at presentation,” Dr Goni said, explaining that doctors first focused on stabilising the cinematographer's condition before determining the next course of treatment. Following the initial assessment and emergency care, the medical team scheduled surgery for Thursday.

The procedure was carried out by a multidisciplinary team involving specialists from different departments. Describing the operation as a collaborative effort, Dr Goni said, “It was a combined effort,” and confirmed that Richmond would remain under close observation for the next 48 hours as doctors monitor his recovery.

While no official update has been released regarding his long-term recovery, Richmond is understood to be receiving specialist medical care following the operation. 

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