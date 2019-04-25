Kate Beckinsale Image Credit: Supplied

Actress Kate Beckinsale is set to star in ‘Jolt’, a female-driven action-comedy by director Tanya Wexler.

Written by Scott Wascha, the film follows Lindy, a bouncer with a slightly murderous anger-management problem that she controls with the help of an electrode-lined vest she uses to shock herself back to normality whenever she gets homicidal.

After the first guy she’s ever fallen for is murdered, she goes on a revenge-fuelled rampage to find the killer while the cops pursue her as their chief suspect, reports Deadline.

Production is due to begin in July in the UK and Sofia, Bulgaria.