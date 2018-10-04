Kaley Cuoco will lend her voice to the title character in the upcoming Harley Quinn animated series for the DC Universe.

The announcement was made at the New York Comic Con, with Cuoco taking the stage after a special first look video was unveiled. In the video, Harley sits in a prison cell with Posion Ivy and takes a few pointed shots at previous DC projects and the Deadpool cartoon, reports Variety.

She joins previously announced voice cast members Lake Bell, Alan Tudyk, Ron Funches, JB Smoove, Jason Alexander, Wanda Sykes, Giancarlo Esposito, Natalie Morales, Jim Rash, Diedrich Bader, Tony Hale and Chris Meloni.

Cuoco is best known for her role as Penny on the hit sitcom The Big Bang Theory, which recently launched its twelfth and final season. Her previous voice acting roles include shows like Bratz and Brandy & Mr. Whiskers.

In addition to Harley Quinn, DC Universe is also prepping the animated series Outsiders: Young Justice and the live action shows Titans, Doom Patrol, Stargirl and Swamp Thing.