Image Credit:

‘Big Bang Theory’ star Kaley Cuoco is taking a hit in the real estate business. She is selling her plush mansion in the posh Los Angeles neighbourhood of Tarzana for a loss of over $600,000 (Dh2.2 million).

Cuoco bought the six-bedroom house in 2014 for $5.5 million from Khloe Kardashian but the the property is priced at $4.895 million today, reports “variety”.

Located in an exclusive enclave with eight other gigantic mansions, Cuoco’s Mediterranean-style villa is spread across 741 square metres. It has an imposing wrought iron gate, a huge parking lot and a tropically-landscaped design, according to the “variety” report. The house has black-and-white textured walls, spacious living areas with jewel-toned furnishing, shaded patios, an outdoor kitchen and a swimming pool and spa.