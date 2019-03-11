Reports suggest he is battling to make his marriage with Hailey Baldwin work

FILE PHOTO: Justin Bieber performs a medley of songs at the 2016 Billboard Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., May 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo Image Credit: REUTERS

Singer Justin Bieber says he is struggling with a lot of issues.

He is reportedly battling to make his marriage with Hailey Baldwin work. And though he didn’t address his relationship, Bieber opened up about some of his personal struggles in a post on Instagram on Saturday.

“Been struggling a lot,” the Canadian pop star admitted.

The accompanying photograph, which was originally taken in 2016, showed Bieber in prayer with friends Kanye West and Scooter Braun.

Bieber opened his message by hoping his journey would ‘resonate’ with fans.

“Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit hopefully what I’m going through will resonate with you guys,” he wrote.