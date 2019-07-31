The couple got the tattoos in memory of their late dog

‘Game Of Thrones’ star Sophie Turner and her singer husband Joe Jonas have got matching tattoos in memory of their pet dog, Waldo, who died in a freak accident.

Turner late on Monday took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a glimpse of her tattoo, a photograph of Waldo, an Alaskan Klee Kai.

She captioned it: “I miss you Waldo. Rest in peace my little baby.”

The singer shared a photograph of his tattoo and captioned it: “R.I.P my little angel.”

Joe’s sister-in-law and Indian actress Priyanka Chopra reacted to the new tattoo. She took to the comments section of his image and placed a heart emoji.