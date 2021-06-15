Actor Ben Affleck and actress Jennifer Lopez in February 9, 2003. Image Credit: REUTERS

It might be safe to say that the rumours about ex-partners Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reuniting might be true.

The couple was spotted kissing at a family dinner at Nobu in Malibu, Page Six reported, along with paparazzi pictures that leave little to the imagination.

Lopez, 51, and Affleck, 48, were reportedly at a birthday celebration for Lopez’s sister Lydia, with Lopez’s children Max and Emme also in attendance, indicating that this might not just be a summer fling.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez during the Los Angeles Lakers San Antonio Spurs NBA Western Conference semifinal in Los Angeles on May 11, 2003.

The ‘Let’s Get Loud’ singer and ‘Argo’ director used to be dubbed ‘Bennifer’ when they were together more than 20 years ago. They dominated headlines in a romance marked by his-and-her luxury cars and a large 6.1-carat pink diamond engagement ring; but it all came crashing down when they abruptly called off their wedding in 2003 and split up a few months later.

Reuters said representatives for Lopez declined to comment on Monday, while Affleck’s publicists did not return a request for comment.

The pair have been pictured together several times in Los Angeles and Miami in recent weeks, after Lopez and her former baseball player fiance Alex Rodriguez called off their engagement in mid-April after four years together. Monday’s photos were the first in which Lopez and Affleck were seen kissing this time around.

Celebrity outlet E! News quoted an unidentified source last week as saying Lopez was planning to move from Miami to Los Angeles to spend more time with Affleck and was looking for schools for her 13-year-old twins Max and Emme.

Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez. Image Credit: AP

Lopez married Latin singer Marc Anthony, her third husband, just five months after her 2004 split with Affleck. Affleck went on to marry, and later was divorced from, actress Jennifer Garner. They share three children together.

Despite her much-publicised break-ups, Lopez has stayed friends with both Affleck and Anthony.

In an April profile about Lopez for InStyle, Affleck and Anthony opened up about the singer and actress’ incredible work ethic.

“I thought I had a good work ethic, but I was completely humbled and blown away by what she was committed to doing day in and day out, the seriousness in which she took her work, the quiet and dedicated way she went about accomplishing her goals, and then how she would go back and redouble her efforts,” Affleck said.

Singer Anthony gushed about his ex-wife saying: “She’s the first one in the room and the last to leave. The hardest worker I’ve ever met. When we were together, it was quite the opposite for me. That has changed since. I learned so much from her. She’s the original!”