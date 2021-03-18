The couple have denied reports that they have split up

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Image Credit: Instagram.com/jlo

Breakup? What breakup? Singer Jennifer Lopez and her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez were spotted getting cosy together in the Dominican Republic dispelling rumours that they had split.

A week ago, there were claims that the couple had broken off their engagement after four years together. Soon after, they both stated that the rumours were not true and that they were “working through certain things”.

Later, the former New York Yankees baseball star travelled to the Dominican Republic to be with Lopez, who is there filming for new romantic comedy ‘Shotgun Wedding’ with Josh Duhamel. In paparazzi picture, the pair could be seen sharing a kiss and hanging out together.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Image Credit: Instagram

A source disclosed to People magazine that Lopez “was eager to see” Rodriguez “face to face”.

On Monday, Rodriguez wrote on his Instagram Story, “New week. New day. Forward. Upward,” as he panned a tropical scene and tagged Lopez.

A source additionally told Fox News that, while reports of their separation were untimely, the two have as of late run into certain issues.

“Nothing was concrete. They hit a tough situation yet are working through it,” the source said.

An initial report from Page Six said that Lopez was occupied in the Dominican Republic recording a film while Rodriguez is “in Miami preparing for baseball season.”

Recent reports also pointed to previous rumours stemming from earlier this year regarding an alleged romance between Rodriguez and ‘Southern Charm’ star Madison LeCroy. Multiple sources indicated at the time that there was no connection between the two, however.

A source claimed to Fox News on Saturday that a third party “did not contribute” to the couple’s recent troubles.

“Jennifer and Alex have a lot greater things — like organisations and their [respective] kids — to stress over,” the source asserted.