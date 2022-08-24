The 2009 epic adventure ‘Avatar’, which won three Oscars at the 82nd Academy Awards for Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction and Best Visual Effects, will be dropping again in UAE theatres on September 22.
The makers of the film released new assets — a trailer and a poster ahead of the film’s return to theatres in 4K High Dynamic Range.
The film tells the story of a paraplegic US Marine, who gets dispatched to the lush green habitable moon of a gas giant in the Alpha Centauri star system named Pandora on a unique mission. He soon finds himself torn between following his orders and protecting the world he feels is his home.
The film has been directed by Canadian filmmaker James Cameron, who has earlier made blockbuster films such as ‘Titanic’, ‘The Terminator’ and ‘Terminator 2: Judgment Day’.
Its upcoming sequel, titled ‘Avatar: Way of the Water’, will feature the return of Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, Stephen Lang, Matt Gerald, and Sigourney Weaver. The much-awaited movie will finally make its theatrical release on December 16.
“Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure,” says the official synopsis.
The sequel will also feature the introduction of franchise newcomers Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Vin Diesel, Jemaine Clement, and Oona Chaplin, alongside a slate of young actors. ‘Avatar: The Way of the Water’ will be followed by three more instalments which will premiere in 2024, 2026 and 2028, respectively.