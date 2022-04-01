Hollywood star Jim Carrey has said that he'll probably be retiring from acting soon.

When revealing his plan in a new interview as part of promotions for his next movie 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2', the actor said that he feels he’s “done enough” after nearly five decades in the industry.

While speaking with Access Hollywood, Carrey mentioned that he was retiring, and when the reporter questioned him about about it he said, 'Yeah, probably' and that he was "being fairly serious" about the statement.

He went on to explain: “It depends. If the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink, that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might. I might continue down the road, but I’m taking a break.”

“I really like my quiet life, and I really love putting paint on canvas, and I really love my spiritual life, and I feel like — and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists — I have enough,” Carrey continued.

He then stressed, “I’ve done enough. I am enough.” Still, it might be an April Fool’s joke considering the timing.

The announcement of his retirement came after Carrey made headlines as he weighed in on Will Smith and Chris Rock’s awkward confrontation at the Oscars. “I was sickened by the standing ovation [when Will later took home the award for Best Actor],” he told host Gayle King during an interview with ‘CBS Mornings’ on March 29.

“I felt like Hollywood is just spineless en masse. It really felt like, ‘Oh, this is a really clear indication that we’re not the cool club anymore.’”

Carrey also said that if he’d been in Rock’s position, he’d do the same as Rock as he didn’t “want the hassle” that came with filing a police report.

However, the ‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind’ star said that would have sued Smith.

“I’d have announced this morning that I was suing Will for $200 million because that video is going to be there forever,” he explained, “It’s going to be ubiquitous. You know, that insult is going to last a very long time.”

Carrey then shared that he believed the moment “didn’t escalate.”

He elaborated, “It came out of nowhere because Will has something going on inside him that’s frustrating, and I wish him the best. I really do.”