Priyanka Chopra Jonas Image Credit: Instagram/PriyankaChopraJonas

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has joined a new venture by lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret that aims to empower women.

The VS Collective features seven strong women, including footballer Megan Rapinoe; Chinese American freestyle skier and soon-to-be Olympian Eileen Gu; and model and inclusivity advocate Paloma Elsesser.

The women will alternately advise the brand, appear in ads and promote Victoria’s Secret on Instagram.

Megan Rapinoe. Image Credit: AFP

“With The VS Collective, we are creating a platform that will build new, deeper relationships with all women. Through a series of collaborations, business partnerships and cause-related initiatives, we’re bringing new dimensions to our brand experience. In marrying our new partners’ energy, creativity and perspectives with our network and scale, we can transform how we connect with and show up for women,” said Victoria’s Secret’s Chief Marketing Officer Martha Pease in a statement, according to People magazine.

It was also reported that the company would start the Victoria’s Secret Global Fund for Women’s Cancer that will donate “at least $5 million annually to examine and address racial and gender inequities and unlock new innovations that improve cancer outcomes for all women,” according to a statement.

“When the world was changing, we were too slow to respond,” said Martin Waters, former head of Victoria’s Secret’s international business who was appointed CEO of the brand in February, according to the New York Times. “We needed to stop being about what men want and to be about what women want.”

Victoria’s Secret has been known for its lingerie and for its star-studded runway shows. However, the popular fashion show — which saw models strut in elaborate outfits and wings — was cancelled in November 2019 over critiques that it was not inclusive.

The VS Collective also includes Valentina Sampaio, a Brazilian trans model; Adut Akech, a model and South Sudanese refugee; and Amanda de Cadenet, photographer and founder of #Girlgaze, the digital platform for female photographers.

As for the fashion show, Waters said it would most likely return in 2022 in a very different form. What the brand will offer soon is a podcast featuring the women in the collective, a medium that requires no visuals.