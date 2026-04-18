The actor reflects on family, balance, and her journey into motherhood third time around
Dubai: Oscar-winning actor Natalie Portman has revealed she is expecting her third child. The news was confirmed in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, where she spoke candidly about motherhood, gratitude, and the shifting perspective that comes with time.
This will be her first child with French music producer Tanguy Destable, whom she has been quietly linked to since 2025. The actor shared that the couple is “very excited,” describing the pregnancy as both “a privilege and a miracle.
Portman is already a mother to two children, Aleph and Amalia, from her previous marriage to choreographer Benjamin Millepied. The pair divorced in 2024 after over a decade together.
Her third pregnancy, she notes, feels different, not just physically, but emotionally. There is a sense of calm, clarity, and intention that comes with experience, and an awareness that this may be her final time going through it.
Speaking about this stage of her life, Portman emphasised how her relationship with pregnancy has evolved. Where youth once brought excitement, this time it comes with reflection. She is more selective about her environment, more grounded in her priorities, and more attuned to the emotional weight of the experience.