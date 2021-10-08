He won the Best Actor Oscar for his role as Arthur Fleck/Joker in the 2019 movie

Joaquin Phoenix in a scene from 'Joker'. Image Credit: AP

Oscar-winning actor Joaquin Phoenix has suggested that a sequel to ‘Joker’ is possible as there are more things to “explore” with the villain.

The 46-year-old star won the Best Actor Oscar for his role as Arthur Fleck/Joker in the 2019 movie, which serves as an origin story to the iconic ‘Batman’ villain.

Phoenix told Playlist: “This is an interesting guy. There are some things we could do with this guy and could [explore] further. But as to whether we actually will? I don’t know.”

It was reported earlier this year that director Todd Phillips was working on a script for the sequel and he previously suggested that a follow-up had been discussed during filming for the first film, reports Variety.

Speaking after the movie’s release, the filmmaker said: “Well there was [a push for a sequel] even before ‘Joker’ came out.

“A movie does that kind of business and became that beloved around the world — they had talked to us about it. Joaquin and I had spoken about it anyway as far back as when we were shooting the movie.”

Phillips had planned to get DC and Warner Bros, to focus on movies that explore the darker side of their superheroes and hoped that other filmmakers would embrace the concept.

The 50-year-old director explained: “I pitched it as three movies, ‘Joker’ being the first with me, and then these two other movies, with two other directors.