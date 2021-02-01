Holland, who is shooting for the third installment of the web slinger special, is in Atlanta. And from there he’s been giving fans a glimpse of what lies behind the scenes. This has also led to some rumours – that his brother, Harry, will feature in the movie too.
What’s led to all the talk? Holland’s Instafeed, which showed a photo of Harry in the frame. He captioned it: "Today was easily one of the highlights of my career. For those of you that were there, you know what I’m talking about and for those of you that weren’t, you better buckle up!!!" he teased.
What’s more – Harry was all suited up in a blue hoodie and jeans, making fans wonder…will the Holland brother play a mugger in the movie?