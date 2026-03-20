GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT
Entertainment /
HollyWood
BREAKING NEWS

Chuck Norris, Hollywood action star, dies at 86

'Walker, Texas Ranger' star remembered for strength and family

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Chuck Norris
Chuck Norris
AFP

Los Angeles: Chuck Norris, the US martial artist and Hollywood action star most famous for his role in "Walker, Texas Ranger," has died, his family said Friday. He was 86.

"It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning," the family said in a statement on Instagram.

"To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family."

"He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives," the statement said.

Norris reportedly fell ill on Thursday on the Hawaiian island of Kauai.

Norris turned 86 last week, marking the event with a video of him boxing on social media and saying, "I don't age. I level up."

The martial arts expert turned actor has starred in a slew of action films since his acting debut with a cameo in a 1968 Dean Martin film "The Wrecking Crew."

Four years later, his epic fight with the kung-fu superstar Bruce Lee in "The Way of The Dragon" helped turn Norris into an icon on big and small screen alike.

"Nothing like some playful action on a sunny day to make you feel young," Norris said in his birthday message last week.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
Related Topics:
hollywood

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Man City star Erling Haaland invests in Norway Chess

Man City star Erling Haaland invests in Norway Chess

3m read
Deep-space photograph reveals the glowing remains of an ancient stellar explosion.

Jellyfish Nebula photographed from Abu Dhabi desert

2m read
K-pop star Lee Heeseung (Photo/Instagram/@enhypen)

1M fans sign petition for Heeseung’s return to ENHYPEN

2m read
Seasonal shift brings warmer weather and possible rain.

Rise of ‘Saad Al Saud’ star signals spring shift in UAE

2m read