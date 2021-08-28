Bautista, a former WWE star like Cena, didn’t want to be “lumped in” with others

John Cena and Dave Bautista Image Credit: GN Archives and Netflix

John Cena has finally commented on the Dave Bautista tweets that had everyone sit up in Hollywood when the latter stated he didn’t want to be “lumped in” with other WWE stars over a possible film collaboration.

Addressing the controversy in Esquire’s video series ‘Explain This’, Cena took the high road as he complimented Bautista’s work and his reasoning behind choosing not to work with other WWE stars on screen.

“I’m super sad about that, because Dave Bautista is an unbelievably gifted actor,” Cena said. “He’s done some amazing work. But I think when someone makes a statement like that, I think the important thing is to try and look at things from their perspective. Dave has worked so hard on his craft. And he is so dedicated to his characters. And really wants to put forth a body of work that gives him his own identity. I 100 per cent understand that.”

“He really just wants to be identified and recognised for his work. And I cannot fault him for that,” Cena continued. “I applaud him for it. To be brave enough to say something like that kind of allows him to go forth on his own and I appreciate that.”

The hornet’s nest was stirred up when a fan suggested that Bautista should team up with other professional wrestlers turned stars such as Cena and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in a film collaboration. Bautista shot the idea down in a tweet, responding: “Nah I’m good!!”

He later clarified his reaction by tweeting a group of pictures that showcased some of his more famous onscreen characters from films such as ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and ‘Blade Runner 2049’.

“I figured a visual reference might help. I’d just prefer not to be lumped in. Nothing personal,” he tweeted.