Oscar Isaac is in talks to star in the Marvel series ‘Moon Knight’ at Disney Plus, Variety reported.
‘Moon Knight’ tells the story of Marc Spector, a CIA agent whose childhood trauma led to a psychic split, which was exacerbated by his violent work for the government. After his stint iwth the CIA, he became a mercernary and assassin. When he was left for dead in the Egyptian desert, moon deity Khonshu revived him and gave him superpowers.
Created by writer Doug Moench and artist Don Perlin, the character first appeared in ‘Werewolf by Night’ #32 in August, 1975.
Isaac, of course, is no stranger to Disney, having starred in the recent ‘Star Wars’ trilogy as Resistance fighter and fly boy Poe Dameron.
He also previously starred in ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ as the supervillain Apocalypse aka En Sabah Nur.
‘Moon Knight’ is one of several Marvel series in the works at Disney Plus, with ‘WandaVision’ set to release later this year, followed by ‘Loki’ and ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ in 2021. Marvel Studios is also developing ‘Hawkeye’, ‘She-Hulk’ and ‘Ms Marvel’ as live-action shows.