Mads Mikkelson is reportedly in talks to replace Johnny Depp in ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’.
The Danish ‘Hannibal’ and ‘Doctor Strange’ actor could play Grindelwald in the upcoming film, now set to release in 2022, after being pushed back from its November 12, 2021 premiere date.
Depp was earlier asked to stepped down from the ‘Harry Potter’ franchise, after he lost a legal battle with his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, in which she accused him of domestic abuse.
According to sources cited in Deadline, director David Yates has Mikkelson at the top of his list of actors who could take over Depp’s role.
“I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request,” said Depp in a recent statement. “The surreal judgement of the court in the UK will not change my fight to tell the truth and I confirm that I plan to appeal.”