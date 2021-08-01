Sylvester Stallone has put a ring on ‘The Expendables’ franchise.
The veteran actor teased the sequel by posting a photo on Instagram of a golden skull ring with purple stone eyes — assumed to be his character’s new lucky ring. “Just finished the designing the new ring for EXPENDABLE 4 It’s a little heavy, but it’ll definitely put some muscles on your fingertips,” he captioned the photo.
The first ‘Expendables’ film released back in 2010 which grossed a total of $274.5 million at the box office. The following instalments grossed a cumulative of $530 million at the box office as well so it should come as no surprise that a fourth one is in the works.
The fourth chapter is not confirmed to have a script or director as of yet.
Stallone, Randy Couture and Jason Statham have been confirmed to star. Also, actors such as Dave Bautista, Robert Downey Jr. and Liam Neeson have also been rumoured to have been cast in the film.
A release date has yet to be confirmed.