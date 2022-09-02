Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio is said to have been quietly seeing model Gigi Hadid following his split from longtime girlfriend Camila Morrone.

According to Life & Style, DiCaprio has been casually dating the 27-year-old model, who is "exactly his type", since his breakup, reports aceshowbiz.com.

An insider said: "They have known each other for several years. They're super attracted to each other," before adding, "She is exactly his type: gorgeous, sexy but low-key with a one-of-the-guys attitude."

The source further notes that the pair is not likely to make things official between them anytime soon.

"It's casual and not a constant thing. But they have lots of mutual friends," the source claims, while another source says that the actor and Hadid are hanging out just as close friends.

DiCaprio and Morrone reportedly broke up "over the summer" after dating since 2017.

As for the reason why their relationship ended, a source previously told the news outlet: "Leo and Camila have had a few breaks in the past few months. It's a matter of deciding whether they are in it for the long haul or just going to let it die."

The source added: "With all of Leo's girlfriends, once she became focused on work and had her own priorities, he got distant. Rather than have dramatic breakups, they took time apart." Despite their breakup, there are reportedly "no bad feelings" between the exes.

Seemingly enjoying his newly single status, Leo has been "out every night" in Malibu, according to a recent report.

A source told Page Six, "Leo has been out every night partying a he's been hanging with his old crew and some girls. I thought that was a little weird when [Camilla] was in St. Tropez." During one of his recent outings, he enjoyed the companion of Russian model Maria Beregova.

The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' star was caught having fun with the 22-year-old brunette beauty during a yacht party in St. Tropez back in July.